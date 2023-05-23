Four years after their mother went missing, a family from Athlone continues to search for her. Sakinah Hendricks says that her 51-year-old mother Gairoeneesa Toffar, who suffers from dementia, has been missing since 2019 when she left her home in Kewtown.

“She was living with a friend and just before the lockdown she went missing,” Sakinah says. She has been searching everywhere for her mom. “I have checked in Bonteheuwel because her siblings are there, and in Gatesville and Hanover Park because that’s the places we have been to and some of her family is there.

“My younger brother was probably one-year-old and my sister was a few months old when she let us stay with someone. So for me, it's very important to find her,” she explains. GONE: Gairoeneesa. Picture supplied Sakinah says that over the years, she has tried to open a missing persons case but police failed to help her. “They didn’t want to help me because I wasn’t the last person to see her. I have been there several times but each official told me to give more information but I couldn’t because I didn’t know the exact time she went missing.”

Sakinah added that she believes her mother is still alive but hope is fading. “It’s sad and heartsore to say but I just need some clarity if she’s alive or dead or somewhere on this planet.” Candice van der Rheede, the founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit (WCMPU), appealed to the public to assist in finding the missing ouma.