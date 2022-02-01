An Eester River matriculant who lost both his oupas last year is reaching for the stars after achieving seven distinctions.

Eighteen-year-old Rohan Cloete says he surprised even himself with his outstanding NSC results.

The slimkop says it was a painful battle for him as he was busy mourning the death of both his grandfathers while studying for the most important exams of his school career.

The sickly men passed away in August and September last year.

“These results were completely unexpected, as I was always the type of person to doubt myself when it comes to my studies,” says Rohan.

PROUD: Rohan and his mother

The whizz-kid, who attended Curro Somerset West High, got top marks for English, Maths, Afrikaans, Life Orientation, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences and Accounting.

Rohan previously appeared in the Daily Voice in 2016, when he cleaned up at the Mathematics in Action competition, which tests primary school pupils in Grade 9 level maths.

The then 12-year-old beat out competitors from 168 schools.

He had one goal in mind — to finish school and become a doctor, so that he can help his sickly ouma.

But now he has set his sights on the heavens.

Rohan is studying Astrophysics at UCT, and would love to one day work for NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the USA.

“Being a doctor has been a long time goal for me, and if I am being honest, a small part of me still wants to achieve that goal, but I chose Astrophysics because I was looking for something more challenging,” he says.

“It requires time and effort and heaps of understanding which are three things I am willing to give to a field of study that can benefit the world.”

SLIMKOP: Rohan Cloete, 18, scored seven distinctions

Rohan hopes to be an inspiration to the youth in his community, and encourage them to break the moulds of gangsterism, drugs and mediocrity.

“All I really want is for our youth to achieve as much as they possibly can.

“I studied hard behind the scenes and was determined to get into a good high school that would be a gateway for studying at a good university,” adds Rohan.

[email protected]