Police need your help in locating this man who is wanted in connection with the rape of a woman. The Bellville family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit is looking for the person of interest known as Mike.

It is alleged that he raped, assaulted and robbed a 36-year-old vrou in Goodwood in July. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi explains: “Police members of Bellville family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit are seeking the assistance of the public to locate a suspect who is a person of interest on charges of kidnapping, rape and robbery. “According to reports, the 36-year-old female went with a friend to a lodge in Rhodes Street, Goodwood on Monday, 4 July 2022.

“Upon arrival at the location at around 4pm, the suspect tied the victim and raped her. “The person of interest, only known as Mike, fled the scene with the victim’s mobile phone and cash.” The trail has unfortunately gone koud and the public’s assistance is now needed.