A Scottsdene laaitie has a dream to play rugby in Malaysia but needs a helping hand getting there next year. Bernard Stephens, 17, has been selected to play in a sevens tournament, representing the Starter Academy, but he needs R35 000 to make the trip.

His mom Alena, 50, says she is unemployed and cannot assist her talented son. “As a single mom I am asking for help for him. He can set a good example to the children of Scottsdene to show that even though he grew up without a dad, you can still make it in life,” she explains. “He chose not to walk the streets and he decided to go to a school outside of our area because he wanted a decent education.”

TRY: Bernard Stephens Bernard, a learner at Bellville South High, says he started playing his fave sport aged eight. “My big moment came in June when the teachers noticed me at a match,” he explains. “We are two guys and four girls who will be going on this tour. I would really appreciate it if you can assist me.