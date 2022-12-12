A Scottsdene laaitie has a dream to play rugby in Malaysia but needs a helping hand getting there next year.
Bernard Stephens, 17, has been selected to play in a sevens tournament, representing the Starter Academy, but he needs R35 000 to make the trip.
His mom Alena, 50, says she is unemployed and cannot assist her talented son.
“As a single mom I am asking for help for him. He can set a good example to the children of Scottsdene to show that even though he grew up without a dad, you can still make it in life,” she explains.
“He chose not to walk the streets and he decided to go to a school outside of our area because he wanted a decent education.”
Bernard, a learner at Bellville South High, says he started playing his fave sport aged eight.
“My big moment came in June when the teachers noticed me at a match,” he explains.
“We are two guys and four girls who will be going on this tour. I would really appreciate it if you can assist me.
“I’m so excited to go overseas for the first time. I feel like I’m already a winner and I don’t want to disappoint anyone. The money has to be in by May.”
Anyone who is able to assist Bernard can contact Belisha Morris at 078 5789 545 or Samuel Fortuin at 060 423 9897.