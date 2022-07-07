Bishop Lavis police are probing the horrific discovery of a man who was bludgeoned half to death and dumped in a bin. According to a source, the shocking discovery was made by commuters on their way to work on Monday, finding the man hanging out of a wheelie bin.

Cops were called to the scene at Netreg Train Station shortly after 8am where they found the man with extensive head injuries and unable to speak. “He was found by people on their way to work and was hanging out of the bin that had fallen over. “The bin was right under the steps of the station and when people looked inside, they found him and phoned the police.

“When the police found him, he was still alive but he couldn’t talk and was covered in blood. It appears that he was moered and dumped in the bin to die but he survived.” Paramedics were called to the scene and the injured man was taken to hospital. Police spokesperson, Ndakhe Gwala, confirms the incident and says: “On Tuesday at 8.05am Bishop Lavis SAPS members found a 34-year-old male hanging out of a black bin at Netreg railway station, Kalksteenfontein.

“The victim had blood all over his face, he sustained multiple head injuries. “A case of attempted murder was registered for investigation, no arrests have been made.” The source adds: “He is apparently from Kalksteenfontein but it's not clear who did this or why because the people didn’t want to say anything.”