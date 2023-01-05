A 31-year-old woman from George made her first appearance in the George Magistrate’s Court in connection with the assault of a toddler. The suspect was arrested on December 29 by detectives attached to the George Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit and charged with child abuse.

According to provincial police spokesperson Christopher Spies, the mother of the two-year-old boy left him in the care of relatives at Rosedale near Pacaltsdorp in George. When she returned to fetch her son, she noticed injuries to his face and took him for medical treatment at the local hospital. Medical personnel later called police, who then found the victim with injuries to his face and an open wound and bruises around the eyes, inflicted with an unknown object.

Cops arrested the suspect, who is a relative of the child’s mother. Spies said the suspect remained in police custody until she made her first court appearance on Tuesday in the George Magistrate’s Court. Western Cape police management warned those who threaten the safety of children that they will face the full might of the law once arrested.