Former leader of the Ses’khona People’s Movement, Loyiso Nkohla, was assassinated while addressing mense at the Philippi train station on Monday. The 40-year-old father of two and former ANCYL member, who became known as the notorious poo thrower, was shot and killed while trying to facilitate the relocation of the railway squatters.

Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi says on arrival, Nyanga SAPS were informed that three others were also shot but survived. “Upon arrival at Philippi Railway Station, they found the body of a 40-year-old male who sustained fatal injuries as a result of gunshot wounds,” says Swartbooi. BRUTAL: Loyiso Nkohla’s body at Philippi station. Pictures: Phando Jikelo “Reports suggested that two females and one male who also sustained injuries were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment with private transport.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. “Nyanga Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.” Friend and former member of the ANC, Marius Fransman, says Nkohla’s death comes just two weeks after he buried his elderly mother in the Eastern Cape.

“We are all in shock and so is his wife. “Currently he was only dealing with community issues and at the time of the shooting he was assisting Prasa with the negotiations for the relocation of those living on the railway line,” says Fransman. Former leader of the Ses’khona People’s Movement, Loyiso Nkohla, was assassinated while addressing mense at the Philippi train station. Picture: Phando Jikelo “Just two weeks ago, he buried his elderly mother who was in her 80s and just last year his second child was born.

“We are all in shock and just praying for his family.” Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Mcebisi Skwatsha described Nkohla as a community activist. “He really had a passion for the downtrodden. I arrived and found his dear wife also on the scene and it was an unfortunate situation, a situation that needs to be condemned in the strongest terms possible.

“I want to call on the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in making sure that this deed is brought to an end.” BRUTAL: Loyiso Nkohla’s body at Philippi station. Pictures: Phando Jikelo Skwatsha added that former ANC councillor Thembinkosi Pupa was also shot and was recovering in hospital. Meanwhile, the DA in the Western Cape says it was ‘disturbing’ that Nkohla had been speaking on the issue of the Central Line.

The restoration of this arterial rail route has been an ongoing project, and is vital in connecting thousands of commuters from Nyanga and Mitchells Plain to the City Bowl. DA Western Cape spokesperson Gillion Bosman said: “While we grieve with the family of Loyiso Nkohla, we also demand answers. “While details remain scarce at this time, the possibility that this incident came as a result of previous issues with organised criminal extortionists in the area cannot be ignored.