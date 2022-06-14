A students teacher, in his final year at university, has been shot dead in Scottsdene. Derrick Williams was killed in Park Lane on Sunday afternoon.

His heartbroken father Dirk Williams says his son was looking forward to a career in education. “He would have started his training just after the June holidays at a high school. He was our breadwinner,” he says. “He was killed in the same road he took every morning to Stellenbosch University where he studied.

“He was riding on his bicycle on Sunday but we don’t know what happened to his bike, it was gone when we arrived at the scene. “He also taught at Watsonia High School here and he was not involved in anything illegal. “He was only 26 and didn’t have children or even a girlfriend.”

Friend Marlyn Deelman says Derrick was an inspiration to many. “We are all very shocked. Derrick was a sterling example for our youth, he showed us that you can get ahead in life if you work hard, no matter your circumstances,” Marlyn says. “He smiled and greeted everyone every morning as he left these vaal flats in Scottsdene on his way to Stellenbosch.

"Being a teacher was his dream." He says it is believed Derrick was shot in the back. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg urged anyone with information to contact police.

“Kraaifontein Police attended the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The motive for the shooting is yet to be established. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”