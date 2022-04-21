A popular painter appeared in the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl after luring her to his home with food and money.

The 79-year-old man, who may not be named yet, was busted on Monday after police were called to the farm dorpie of Redelinghuys by community workers.

Billy Claasen of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation says residents called him in distress after a group of children revealed that the child was raped inside the artist’s home.

“This all started about five to six years ago when rumours surfaced that he was grooming children at his home.

“We were told that the children picked guavas from his tree and that he would invite them in offering them food,” Claasen explains.

Cops at the house of the artist to arrest him. Picture supplied

“These are hungry and poor children who he allegedly exploited. At the time, the teachers at Redelinghuys Primary School raised the alarm saying children were going there.

“A young girl who was allegedly told to bathe and go lie on his bed was questioned but denied this had happened.”

Claasen says this week rumours surfaced again and distressed parents called him for help.

“The children said that the 11-year-old girl was raped last week but she denied this.

“When I spoke to her, she said he put his hand on her boud and we called the Piketberg FCS unit and they took er to the doctor, that is when the rape was confirmed.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirms the arrest and says: “This office can confirm that a 79-year-old man was arrested Monday in Redelinghuys on a charge of rape.

“It is alleged that the suspect raped an 11-year-old girl on 13 April around 2.30pm”.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says the case has been postponed to 25 April.

“A man appeared at the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court charged with rape, sexual assault and grooming,” he says.

“His case has been postponed until 25 April to obtain his bail profile and bail application. The State will oppose this Schedule 6 application.

“The accused cannot be named at this stage as he is charged with rape.”

Claasen says the community will oppose the bail application as they believe the suspect is a danger to children.

[email protected]