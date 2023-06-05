A work of art that merges China and South Africa has earned a final-year student at UWC a top prize at an international arts competition. Sinovuyo Mkula, 25, who studies Chinese medicine (natural medicine) at UWC, got the good news of claiming first prize in the “My dream painting competition” last week.

The prestigious competition is run by the Secretariat of the Chinese follow-up committee of the forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the China Manned Space Engineering Office. Students from schools, colleges and universities are invited to put their dream in drawings and submit their works. PRAGTIG: The painting Mkula said she found out about the competition through the Confucius Institute at UWC.

“When I found out about the competition, I began practising drawing on paper and then proceeded to draw and paint on a canvas. The experience was very daunting, drawing on paper and then on a canvas are two different things.” Her work titled “Harmony” is a fusion of two countries coming together as one to bring about balance and order. Five elements that represent China; water, wood, metal, fire and earth. On the right-hand side of the drawing there are elements that represent South Africa; the galjoen fish, Table Mountain, the blue crane bird, the springbok and the protea,” she said.