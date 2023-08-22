Fifteen people, including children, have been left homeless after someone allegedly set a car alight. The fire started at 68 Hester Street in Valhalla Park where a Wendy house, a car and the front of the house caught fire and then spread to the neighbour’s property, affecting the rest of the house and leaving the entire household displaced.

Sadè Sias, 35, says the fire started at their plek but are unsure what time. However, at 1am on Thursday morning they were all wide awake. GUTTED: Valhalla Park home. “My dad and his girlfriend stayed in the front yard in a Wendy house. “My husband’s car which he uses for work was in the yard and that also burned,” she explains.

“The neighbours at the back had to break down their railing for us to jump over. We had to pass on our children and then ourselves afterwards.” The families say they were alerted by frantic neighbours, who threw stones on their roof as they initially did not respond to their shouting. Moeneefa Mitchell, 32, says although the blaze started next door they were affected the worst.

“We lost everything, there were 10 people living in the house, now we are divided, living with other people and some family members,” she says. GUTTED: Valhalla Park home. “Our children lost all their school supplies and school uniforms. None of us are working, except my husband, who was working from home fixing TVs. All our documents and IDs are gone, we appreciate any assistance we can get.” Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the City’s Fire and Rescue Services suspect arson as the fire originated from the car.