Cops are investigating a case of arson after the basement of the historic St George’s Cathedral in Wale Street, Cape Town, was set alight.

The church’s dean, Father Michael Weeder, wrote on Facebook that the fire was started deliberately in the early hours yesterday.

“The fire was an act of arson. It appears that a lit piece of cotton or gauze was thrown through the small, barred window near the steps leading up to the cathedral’s Wale Street entrance.

“Someone was spotted running away from the cathedral.

“The burglar bar had to be broken so that firefighters could gain access. The cloister area door had to be broken open as at one stage the firefighters thought the fire was inside the cathedral.

“Other than traces of smoke in the air, there was no discernable damage done. We thank God for the timeous intervention of the CCID, the cathedral security guard and the city’s fire department.”

Fire and Rescue Services spokesman Jermaine Carelse says

He says the call for help was received at 1.52am but a church member needed to come from Pinelands to open the doors.

“Eventually permission was given to break one of the steel bars to gain access to the basement where the rubbish was burning. The fire was extinguished at 3.54am. No damage to the structure was incurred.”

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says they are investigating a case of arson.

“According to reports, a member of the public saw a fire in the basement of the church and alerted the security. No one has been arrested.”

The fire follows another suspected arson attack at the nearby Parliament buildings on 2 January.

