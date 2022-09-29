Two men have been arrested for the murder of klein Temia Botha, whose body was found on a school veldjie in Paarl. The four-year-old meisie went missing on Sunday at around 4pm. Her lifeless body was found inside a sports bag at Nederberg Primary in Paarl East on Monday.

Police confirmed that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday evening. Temia’s father Gideon Thys said: “I was informed by the detective that there are people who were arrested on Tuesday night. “I have no idea who they are, I had never met them before.”

Gideon Thys Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk added: “In the murder investigation of the four-year-old Paarl East girl, two suspects, aged 37 and 40, were arrested on Tuesday night. “They are due to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court once charged.” The arrest happened shortly after a memorial service for Temia in front of her home.

She was last seen dancing and having fun at a street party on Sunday afternoon, just a few metres away from her Daphne Street home. Gideon said that when her brother went to fetch her because they were expecting load shedding, Temia ran away from him as she was enjoying herself. The boy then went home to tell his father.

Gideon said: “We went out looking for her with cellphone torches and we could hardly see anything. We didn’t find her. “Eskom is partially to blame because if it wasn’t that dark, I’m sure we would have found her.” Temia was found by a schoolchild on a rugby field on Monday afternoon.

Police said that the little girl had “injuries to her body” but did not reveal the cause of death while a murder investigation has been opened. Meanwhile, Track and Trace member Ingrid Harding said kwaad residents won’t allow the suspects back into their community. Ingrid Harding said residents won’t allow the suspects back into their community. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “This terrible incident has made people very angry and protective of their own children,” Ingrid added.