A Belhar family who lost three young siblings in a tragic crash says the driver who caused the accident has still not been arrested. On 4 April, little Esther, 11, Lillian, four and five-month-old Matthew Links were killed when their dad’s Ford Bantam bakkie was side-swiped by the alleged drunk driver of a black Kia Sportage.

The incident happened near the intersection of Adam Tas Road and the Stellenbosch Arterial. HORRIFIC: Bodies of 3 children on field in Belhar Revisiting the nightmare, dad Neville Links tells the Daily Voice: “My three children Nathan (14), Esther and Lillian were in the back of the bakkie while my wife Anthea was sitting with Matthew next to me in the front. “I told her I wanted to fetch a tyre from a workshop in Extension 13 on the way home so I turned at the green light at the robot but as I was crossing, I just saw this light come from the side and it hit our rear tyre.

“The car swerved a bit but I kept it on the road and when it stopped, I saw my wife was unconscious but I did not see Matthew anywhere. HEARTBROKEN DAD: Neville Links, 49 “I got out of the car to see where my children were and I saw Esther was lying on the road, then I saw Lillian and Nathan were lying beyond her, also on the road. “I then saw Matthew was near the pavement on the other side and I went to him first.”

The 49-year-old father added when paramedics arrived on the scene, they informed them Esther and Lillian had died, while baby Matthew was rushed to Red Cross Children’s Hospital where he sadly passed away from his injuries. BROTHER: 5-month-old Matthew “When the paramedics were there, I was watching them all the time and then when they took out the silver blankets, my heart just stopped because I knew then they were gone. “When they came to Nathan, he started making noises and he was the only child who survived.

CASUALTY: Four-year-old Lillian Links “When I went back to the car, I saw my wife gain consciousness again and she managed to move over to the driver’s seat before she passed out again. “We were both taken to Karl Bremer and Nathan went to Tygerberg (hospitals).” BIG SISTER: Esther Grace Links, 11 Following the accident, Neville says he went to the Belhar police station to open a case and he was told a suspect was questioned and is in counselling, but has not been arrested for allegedly causing the accident that cost the lives of his three children.