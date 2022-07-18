Worcester police have arrested one person in connection with an alleged racially motivated attack at a KFC drive-through in which a customer was injured on July 3. The suspect, a 29-year-old man, is expected to appear in court once charged, following his arrest last Wednesday.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Please be advised that a 29-year-old suspect was arrested at about 1.05pm for involvement in the incident. “He will appear in the Worcester Magistrates’ Court once charged.” A victim of the attack has welcomed the arrest. 40-year-old Xola Letaba was allegedly stabbed and assaulted by the suspect and three other men.

Letaba, who later lodged a formal complaint with police after his release from a health-care centre, said he was happy that police had finally made an arrest. “I welcome the arrest and would like to see the law take its course. The suspect must be made to pay for the damages he and his accomplices caused to my property,” he told Cape Argus. “I also hope that the law will hold these men accountable for attacking women and vulnerable people. GBVF is a major issue in this country.

“I want them to be an example to other white people who think it’s OK to treat people in such a despicable manner. “It’s not acceptable and should never be condoned.” Meanwhile, KFC said that it is aware of the incident.