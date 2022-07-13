Army veterans living at a housing complex in Belhar say their homes are falling apart with stinky mould covering their walls while the developers, Calgro M3, have failed to deliver a single promise made to them for the last few years. The complex on Graduate Street, opposite the University of the Western Cape, was built in 2018, and over 100 army veterans moved in.

Ayanda Muvlana, 65, who served from 1994 and was a corporal when he retired, said the issues started less than a year later. “I live here with my three children and a granddaughter and it gets very cold because of the mould in the walls and the smell is bad. “The materials they used for the house are also very poor quality and every time when we complain then they just come and make quick fixes.

“For example with the mould, they just came about two weeks ago to paint over it but they did not fix it.” FRUSTRATED: Ayanda, 65 Another former corporal who also served from 1994 and moved to the complex in 2018, Master Somandi, 55, said the designs for the homes were poor. “We had no say about how the house would look and we only saw when we got inside how small the place was.