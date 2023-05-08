Government is deploying soldiers to guard Eskom infrastructure against vandalism. President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that he has authorised the deployment of 880 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to safeguard a number of Eskom power stations around the country.

His spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the deployment would be extended until October 17. “The president has informed Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo in writing of the deployment of SANDF personnel for service in cooperation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the prevention and combating of crime and preservation of law and order under Operation Prosper,” said Magwenya. “Previously, 2 700 members of the SANDF were deployed to assist the SAPS in protecting power stations under Operation Prosper from March 17 to April 17.

“The current deployment is authorised in accordance with the provisions of Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution,” Magwenya explained. AUTHORISED DEPLOYMENT: Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) He said the likely cost of the deployment was R147 million. Last week, Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe denied there was a dispute between him and the new Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa over the powers of the latter.

Mantashe said he was working closely with Ramokgopa, a former Tshwane mayor, in resolving the energy crisis. Mantashe, who was answering oral questions in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, said Ramokgopa was leading the energy action plan to deal with the krag crisis. Last week, Ramokgopa said R30 billion had been set aside by Eskom to burn diesel during the winter period and beyond to help ease load shedding.