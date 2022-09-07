Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a winkeltjie in Mitchells Plain of entjies and geld on Monday night before escaping in a red Toyota Tazz. The shop owner of SA Mini Market in Old Trafford Street in Rondevlei Park says the skelms came into the store just after 7pm.

The man, who did not want to be named, says: “I was busy checking my stock when two men came in here and they told me to lay down. “Both had guns and they went behind the counter to take cigarettes and money from the till before they ran out and drove away in their car.” Vincent Grans told the Daily Voice he saw the rooi karretjie race away from the scene.

“Normally at that time, the bhai closes the gates so when I saw people leaving there quickly, I knew that something must have happened,” Vincent says. “The people here all came to help the bhai because he was shocked by what happened. “I heard later through the WhatsApp groups that the car the guys were using was using fake licence plates and that it was only two guys in the car.”