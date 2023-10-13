Police have busted two of the five bandiete who escaped from the holding cells of the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Cops have been searching Athlone, Mitchells Plain and Pelican Park for the remaining three, who have been identified as Khaya Supulana, Khuma Ningo and Vuyani Bonkolo, all from Gugulethu.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “The search for three of the outstanding escapees continues with various addresses visited and clues being pursued, but without success thus far.” EVADED CAPTURE: Prisoner Vuyani Bonkolo. Picture supplied He confirmed that two escapees were arrested on Wednesday night and are currently locked up. According to a source, the dom bandiete were found hiding in Athlone after being caught on camera jumping over fences at the official state housing property.

The source says the five managed to escape after ambushing and overpowering three police officers as detainees were being loaded into the truck taking them back to jail following their court appearances. INVESTIGATION: Prisoners escaped through back gate. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) “From what we understand, one of the officers went to unlock the gate and metal door because they were busy loading [the truck] when he was attacked and disarmed. “Two more members tried to help, but the group of men overpowered them,” the insider claimed.

“The escapees then fired shots in the direction of the policemen while the remaining detainees in the holding cells caused chaos. REPORT TO THE POLICE: Khaya Supulana. Picture supplied “The escapees fled via the back, where the police vehicles come through. “Two were caught on Wednesday after being picked up by the state housing cameras,” the source added.