The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is looking for the owner of an emaciated dog that was found tied to a pole in Belmont Park, Kraaifontein last week. A passerby on Thursday informed the SPCA that the person who abandoned the hondjie said the its name is

Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said the complainant waited with the arme animal until the SPCA officials arrived. Upon arrival, Pieterse said SPCA officer Mthunzi Kunene saw other organisations on site already but these had no legal standing to investigate animal cruelty matters. He added that one of the women told Kunene that they will be taking the dog as they believe the SPCA will euthanise it.

“The officer was obstructed from performing his duties as he was surrounded by two other parked vehicles with six ladies around the dog. Ruff was then loaded into one of the ladies’ vehicles. “Not giving up, the officer followed the lady to a private veterinary practice in Bellville while waiting for back-up from inspector Jeffrey Mfini. “The persistent ladies still refused to hand over the dog and after Mfini threatened legal action, Ruff was handed over to the SPCA,” Pieterse said.