THE Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), on the weekend of 25-26 April, will be headlined by none other than R&B sensation Ari Lennox. Her critically-acclaimed debut album, Shea Butter Baby (2019), introduced listeners to her deeply personal songwriting and powerhouse vocals.

Her follow-up project, age/sex/location (2022), cemented her reputation as a modern soul icon, with hits like Pressure topping charts and collaborations with Summer Walker, Lucky Daye, and Chlöe Bailey. Inspired by Erykah Badu, D’Angelo, and Mariah Carey, Lennox’s music is an intoxicating fusion of vulnerability, sensuality, and empowerment. Lennox’s CTIJF set promises to be a showstopper — an unforgettable night of rich harmonies, undeniable stage presence, and the kind of heartfelt storytelling that has made her a beloved figure in contemporary music.