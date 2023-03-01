Bright school learners from the Cape Flats who are ready to serve the nation are urged to apply for the City of Cape Town's Junior City Council (JCC). Prospective councillors will be asked to describe the changes that they would implement in their communities.

The program also gives students in the 10th and 11th grades the chance to become City ambassadors and learn important leadership and other skills. The JCC is a city-run program to introduce high school students in Cape Town to the City Council's functions. According to Bonteheuwel ward councillor, Angus Mckenzie, several laaities from the area have benefited from the JCC in the past.

"The JCC provided Bonteheuwel learners and learners from across the City with the most amazing opportunity. "Not only to serve, not only to become aware of how the government and municipalities operate but an opportunity for development and further growth," he explained. Mckenzie says that they are currently busy with a drive to encourage students from the area to apply now that the 2023 applications have opened for students in grades 10 and 11.