The group invites high-achieving students to apply for its comprehensive bursaries for the 2023 and 2024 academic years.

The Shoprite Group is offering bursaries to deserving students.

Students enrolled for degree studies in criminology, accounting, information technology, e-commerce, retail business management and more can now apply for funding, which covers tuition fees and on-campus accommodation.

In the last financial year, the retailer spent over R16 million on its bursary programme, which funded 206 students.

In 2022, for the second consecutive year, the retailer was awarded the Gradstar Students’ Choice Award for Retail Employer of Choice.