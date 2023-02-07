The Shoprite Group is offering bursaries to deserving students.
The group invites high-achieving students to apply for its comprehensive bursaries for the 2023 and 2024 academic years.
Students enrolled for degree studies in criminology, accounting, information technology, e-commerce, retail business management and more can now apply for funding, which covers tuition fees and on-campus accommodation.
In the last financial year, the retailer spent over R16 million on its bursary programme, which funded 206 students.
In 2022, for the second consecutive year, the retailer was awarded the Gradstar Students’ Choice Award for Retail Employer of Choice.
“All bursary recipients are offered employment with the group on completion of their studies,” said Lungile Koti, senior early careers specialist.
Jack van Oordt, 23, from Cape Town is starting his data science apprenticeship after the group funded his BSc degree.
“The exposure that Shoprite has already given me through vacation work has inspired my passion for retail,” said Van Oordt.
Apply at https://www.shopriteholdings.co.za/careers/bursaries.html before April 30.