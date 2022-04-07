Applications for government housing subsidies have opened and interested parties can visit the Western Cape human settlements offices to enquire about their eligibility.

The department opened applications for individual subsidies and revised Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) last Friday.

The subsidy caters to people who want to buy an existing house, those who want to buy a house on a plot-and-plan and those who want to finish an incomplete house.

In February, the department said the province’s housing demand stood at 588 000 with the City of Cape Town, accounting for 61% of the database.

MEC Tertuis Simmers said that between April 2020 and March 2022, 3 695 FLISP applications were approved by his department.

The FLISP is targeted at residents who have a household income between R3501 and R22000.

This option is for citizens who have:

– housing loans granted or guaranteed by a pension and provident fund.

– unsecured housing loans from any registered lender.

– housing loans granted or guaranteed by a cooperative- or community-based savings scheme/stokvel.

– housing loans supported by employer-based schemes.

– have not have received a housing subsidy from government before.

The individual subsidy is aimed at residents with a household income under R3500.

The subsidy is just over R200 000 per person.

This amount will be directly paid to the seller, conveyancer, financier or contractor and successful applicants will only receive the subsidy once.

For more information, residents can contact 021 483 6488/0611/8984 from Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 3pm.