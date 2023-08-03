The Shoprite Group invites high-performing students to apply for its bursary programme for the 2023 and 2024 academic years. Students enrolled for degree studies in criminology, accounting, information technology, retail business management, food science and more can now apply for funding by visiting Shoprite’s careers page before September 30.

The bursary programme includes study fees, on-campus accommodation, a grocery allowance and guaranteed employment upon graduation. STUDY: With Shoprite In the last financial year, the group spent over R16 million on its bursary programme, which funded 206 students. Shoprite is the largest private sector employer in South Africa and says it aims to nurture young talent and grow them into future industry leaders.

Amelia Veldschoen, who was award a bursary in the second year of her BCom supply chain management degree at the University of Pretoria, said: “What I appreciate most about the Shoprite Group’s bursary programme is the support that they give you as a new graduate.” The Pretoria meisie now works at Shoprite’s Centurion Distribution Centre (DC) – the largest retail distribution centre in the Southern Hemisphere. “I was given a chance to explore different parts of the business – from the DC to stores. After five months of training, I was appointed as store replenisher – a position that has made me realise the impact of supply chain efficiency,” she said.