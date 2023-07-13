The Shoprite Group invites technology students and seasoned Information Technology IT professionals to join the retailer by applying for its bursary programme or various available job opportunities. The retailer’s bursary programme covers tuition fees and on-campus accommodation, provides a food allowance, and guarantees employment upon graduation.

Youth studying scarce and sought after skills are invited to apply by visiting www.shopriteholdings.co.za/careers.html before September 30. Home to some of the brightest industry talent, the Group’s Shoprite Technology division uses technology, data, insights, systems and processes to take advantage of and unlock new opportunities. Greytown-born Percival Phakathi, 28, joined the team in 2020 after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in applied mathematics from the University of Pretoria.

“The dynamic and inclusive environment at Shoprite Technology encourages you to explore possibilities and that can lead to incredible innovations,” said Phakathi, who helped develop a geo-spatial solution for the retailer’s on-demand grocery delivery app, Checkers Sixty60, optimising and ensuring deliveries in under 60 minutes. In addition to its bursary offering, the group is also inviting experienced tech professionals to join its expanding tech division. Debbie Cunningham, head of digital technologies, said: “We place significant focus on skills development, tech certification, and opportunities to leverage new tech, ranging from AI to computer vision, as we reimagine the future of retail.”