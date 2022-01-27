A Tafelsig vrou is in need of a wheelchair and transport to her hospital appointments.

Gadija Moosa, 51, says she experienced sudden swelling and pain in her leg and body.

She’s gained a whopping 23kg – going up from 159kg to 182kg.

She is also asthmatic and says life has become a nightmare.

“I went to Mitchells Plain Day Hospital and I was supposed to fetch blood results on Thursday but I didn’t because I couldn’t walk at all.

She received a donation organised by Maliek Fagodien.

“The wheelchair was too small for her and we’re still looking,” says Maliek.

The family of 10 relies on her husband’s wages and cannot afford to buy a wheelchair.

To help, call Gadija on 061 721 0928 or Sniper at 083 253 8614.

