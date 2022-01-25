The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to the public to only swim where they are visible to lifeguards after several drownings and near drownings over the weekend.

“We are asking bathers to only swim at lifeguard protected beaches and parents to ensure that a responsible adult is dedicated to watching over children while they are in and around water,” the NSRI said.

“Warm weather is forecast by the SA Weather Service to persist around parts of South Africa and we are appealing to the public to be safe around water.”

At the weekend, Cape Town residents flocked to the beaches and swimming pools to cool off as temperatures soared.

KEEPING COOL: Capetonians flocked to beaches

One man drowned at Strand beach while another was missing near Sonwabe. And in the latest incident, a man’s body was discovered in the De La Bat swimming pool in the Breede Valley Municipality.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said a teenager had to be resuscitated at a beach in Melkbosstrand.

Lambinon said at least a further nine non-fatal drowning accidents and hundreds of successful rescues were carried out by lifeguards at beaches around the coast over the weekend.

He said in three incidents, members of the public saved lives with the help of NSRI pink rescue buoys.

Lambinon said a helicopter is being used with the ongoing rescue efforts at Sonwabe beach.

“On arrival in Sonwabe Beach, one male was found to be out of the water and safe and a 28-year-old man, from Philippi, was missing in the surf zone.”

The Breede Valley Municipality also confirmed the death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found in the De La Bat Swimming Pool on Monday, reports the Weekend Argus.

