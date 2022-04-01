The Hawks need help identifying two suspects who have been involved in a spate of bank robberies.

Starting in November last year, the pair have been linked to several heists at eight banks in just four months.

The Hawks have distributed pictures of the men in the hopes that someone will piemp them and put an end to their looting spree.

Hawks spokeswoman Zinzi says the two brazenly walked into banks and robbed tellers.

ARMED ROBBERY: Footage of suspects

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) is seeking the assistance of the public to identify two suspects allegedly involved in a spate of bank robberies that have taken place since November 2021 to date.

“Eight bank robberies have been committed by persons whom the Hawks believe are the suspects.

“The one suspect is described as tall whilst the other one is short. Both are males.”

She says that suspects have been targeting two banks in the province.

“Standard bank and ABSA branches in the Western Cape have been targeted.

“The team believes that the eight incidents are related.

SOUGHT: Wanted suspect

“The Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC) team is investigating these matters.”

One of the suspects is a bald-headed man while the other culprit is always wearing a cap.

One photo shows them standing by a teller like they are customers while the teller’s till is wide open.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can contact the Investigating Officer, Captain Petro Coetzee on 071 481 6932.

[email protected]