The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is appealing to mense to donate blood as stocks run critically low.
According to WCBS, there is a critical shortage in the O and B blood groups, with only a two-day supply remaining. A-positive blood stocks are also under severe pressure as only a three-day supply is left.
The WCBS said it was important to have a blood stock level of at least five days.
“The winter weather is not conducive to going out, and with the continuing storms in Cape Town, they are seeing the effects on their blood stocks,” spokesperson Marike Carli said.
“Blood donors suffer from colds and flu during this time and can subsequently not donate blood up until the resolution of their symptoms.
“Aside from accident and other trauma-related transfusions, patients also need transfusions to correct a low platelet count, patients suffering from immunodeficiency disorders, undergoing chemotherapy or awaiting a bone marrow transplant, during childbirth, and even those undergoing heart surgeries.
“Blood is needed every day for patients in need,” Carli added.
As part of a drive to raise awareness, WCBS will be joining the MyRun fitness company that hosts free weekly fitness events for almal across the Western Cape on Sunday.
For more information or to find your closest blood donation clinic, please visit www.wcbs.org.za, or download the WCBS app. Participants can register for the myrun race by visiting www.myrun.org.za.