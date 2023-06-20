According to WCBS, there is a critical shortage in the O and B blood groups, with only a two-day supply remaining. A-positive blood stocks are also under severe pressure as only a three-day supply is left.

The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is appealing to mense to donate blood as stocks run critically low.

The WCBS said it was important to have a blood stock level of at least five days.

“The winter weather is not conducive to going out, and with the continuing storms in Cape Town, they are seeing the effects on their blood stocks,” spokesperson Marike Carli said.

“Blood donors suffer from colds and flu during this time and can subsequently not donate blood up until the resolution of their symptoms.