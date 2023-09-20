Crime-fighters in Athlone are calling on the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court to scrutinise the bail application of a high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting his pupils. This was revealed on Tuesday, as Grade 8 teacher Chindiko Kabhura, 51, made his second appearance in court.

Kabhura was arrested on Friday at the high school in Athlone, after two girls came forward about the sexual assaults which allegedly took place in the classroom. It is believed that more girls were victimised while police said more charges may be added soon. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed that the onnie was employed as a contract teacher, and has been suspended pending both a WCED investigation and the outcome of the criminal court case.

“The WCED will now investigate the allegations. Separate criminal proceedings will take place,” Hammond explained. “The WCED has already engaged with the affected learners in terms of counselling support.” During his brief appearance on Tuesday, Kabhura informed Magistrate Goolam Bawa he would be applying for bail.

The case was postponed to October 18. Kabhura was remanded into custody. Rafique Foflonker of the Community Police Forum says mense got a skrik when they heard of the teacher’s arrest. “We have questions about whether he was vetted properly and what checks were done to ensure that a person tasked with teaching children was not a possible danger,” he added.