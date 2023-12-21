A Wesbank family is mourning the death of a church apostle who died protecting his grandson. Stanley Kleinsmidt, 62, was killed by unknown suspects who tried to gain access to his home on Sunday morning around 2am.

Relative Elizabeth van Wyk says: “He heard the noise and started shouting at the suspects and even swore at them, thinking they would go away, but they didn’t. “He was sleeping alone in his room which is on the side of the house, but has a door which is attached to the rest of his home. WESBANK HOME: Intruders forced their way in and killed Kleinsmidt. Picture supplied “Two suspects pushed the gate open and then went to the room, they shot him with a gun with a silencer in front because we didn’t hear any gunshot.

“I don’t know whether they shot him after gaining entry or not.” Elizabeth says when they went into the room, they found the lifeless body of Kleinsmidt lying on his back on his bloody bed. She adds: “He had blood on his face, I couldn’t see where he was shot. I didn’t see his body but on the autopsy it stated that he had a GSW [gunshot wound].

“I think he was overpowered by the two people because he wasn’t going to let strangers harm anyone.” PAIN: Pastor was found on his bed. She suspects the killers were there for Kleinsmidt’s troubled teenage grandson, adding: “[The boy] is not a gangster but he has anger issues and we think he fought with someone and that person was here to kill him. “He was their target and Stanley got in their way, and if it wasn’t for him the teen would have been killed.

“We are a little scared and traumatised. We don’t know if the suspects will return.” Mfuleni SAPS confirmed the murder and but no arrests has been made yet. Local councillor Ebrahim Sawant visited the family to sympathise with them.