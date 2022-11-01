A woman received backlash on Facebook after saying the tragic deaths of a Stellenbosch couple was “payback for apartheid”. Sasol has distanced itself from the racist social media comment made by a vrou who claimed to be one of its staffers.

“Mbali Mazibuko” was commenting on a post about the deaths of Ethan Kirkland and Leila Lees, after their vehicle was found in a disused quarry last week. They had been reported missing two days before and their car was found submerged in the quarry close to where they were last seen. In her Facebook bio, Mazibuko claims that she is a branch manager at Sasol.

In a Facebook comment on the pair’s death, she said the deaths were “Payback for Apartheid”. Cape Town 31-10-2022 founder Vanessa Nelson pic from facebook Kwaad Facebook users called on Sasol to take action. In a statement, Sasol said the post had been shared with its digital team and it encouraged other users to report the comment and profile to have it shut down.

“Sasol can confirm that the individual represented in the profile, ‘Mbali Mazibuko’, is not employed by Sasol nor by any of our franchisee retail sites. “It’s very unfortunate that our name is being fraudulently used by this individual for their own ends on a shocking story,” the company said. Meanwhile, another woman, KM, said the Facebook commenter had listed her number and said she was not responsible for the comments made, reports IOL.