Operation Dudula, which has been condemned for its xenophobic tendencies, is preparing to launch a Western Cape branch on Saturday. The group says it is taking back jobs from foreigners to help address the high unemployment rate among South Africans, reports IOL.

The launch will take place at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Zonnebloem Parking, at 10am. The movement is led by 36-year-old Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini. Labelled by some as “xenophobic and dangerous”, Operation Dudula was founded in Soweto a few months after the July riots that erupted when former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to jail for contempt of court last year.

On June 16 in Soweto, they targeted suspected drug traffickers and businesses that allegedly hired illegal foreigners in order to pay them low wages. The Western Cape coordinator, Jonathan Baju, said the launch was inspired by the lack of employment opportunities for South Africans and an increase in drug abuse in the townships. “There are a lot of illegal immigrants here in Cape Town, in Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Philippi.

“You will realise that almost all South Africans are not working. Some of them look as if they are mad because of the drugs,” he said. “When you see known drug dealers, you will realise that many of them are foreign nationals. “When you look at the job market (foreign nationals are) everywhere, in each and every industry. They are too much.”