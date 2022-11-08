A second taxi driver has been shot just three days after another man was attacked. A skollie pretended to ask for money from the victim before shooting him at the corner of Military Road and Prince George Drive on Monday.

This is suspected to be another killing in the ongoing war between gangsters and taxi drivers in Vrygrond. A source close to the investigation said the feud is over extortion. “The gangsters in the Capricorn/Vrygrond area have been terrorising the neighbourhood and they demand money, even from someone who sells paraffin,” the source revealed. “They have tried to do the same thing with the taxi drivers and that is why there is this war.”

Another taxi driver shot in Vrygrond. Picture: Leon Knipe Last month, nine mense including Grade 12 pupil Lutho Nondala, 18, who was a gaatjie for his cousin on weekends, was murdered. Speaking anonymously to the Daily Voice, a taxi boss said the war flared up again on Friday when a coloured man was shot. “He was wounded and he said that the shooter had been parking by the taxi rank and then within 30 minutes, a driver and passenger were shot, and the commuter was injured,” the driver said. “On Saturday a black resident was shot, he was not in the taxis.

“What we have noticed is that for every coloured person shot, a black person is killed; the taxi drivers are blamed for the shootings, which have nothing to do with them.” However, he doesn’t know the cause of the dispute: “We are also trying to find out why taxi drivers are shot.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that the murder is under investigation.