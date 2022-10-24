Stellenbosch University was rocked by a fresh pee scandal at the men’s residence Eendrag on Saturday as the NPA announced its intention to prosecute expelled student Theuns du Toit. The clothing of two black students were allegedly urinated on by a fellow first-year white student in the early hours of Saturday morning.

An emergency meeting was called shortly after the incident occurred, Weekend Argus reports. “The boy [culprit] supposedly decided to leave on his own accord from the res and that’s why the house father didn’t suspend him,” a reliable source said. MAY BE CHARGED: Theuns du Toit University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said it blamed dop for the incident: “The management of Stellenbosch University [SU] has reiterated its deep concern regarding the irresponsible use of alcohol on and around its campuses after learning of another urination incident involving a severely intoxicated student at a residence on the Stellenbosch Campus.”

Weekend Argus in May reported that the valuables of first-year agricultural student Babalo Ndwayana, were “soaked in pee” when a white undergraduate Theuns du Toit barged into his room and peed all over his study desk, learning material and laptop. ANGER: Theuns inside Babalo Ndwayana’s room Du Toit was expelled and the National Prosecuting Authority on Friday said it intends to prosecute him for malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. The family of Ndwayana has reportedly welcomed this decision by the NPA.

Last month, another student was suspended from the Helshoogte men’s residence after he allegedly urinated on himself while sitting on his coloured roommate’s chair. Eyewitnesses said the student, Tiaan Schreuder, was gesuip when he peed on his roommate Oscar Newton’s chair. Schreuder had returned to res after a night out and was singing when he stumbled into room C208.