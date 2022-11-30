The three pit bulls allegedly responsible for mauling a Port Alfred woman to death were brought to the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) for “safekeeping”, the organisation has said. NSPCA spokesperson Keshvi Nair told TimesLive that the owner brought the dogs in. Nair said there was no confirmation that the three pit bulls were behind the attack.

“The case is still under investigation.” Police said Zimkhitha Gaga, 37, was walking on Alfred Road at around 7.45am on Sunday when she was attacked by three dogs. Spokesperson Priscilla Naidu earlier said the dogs were confiscated by the SCPA on Monday.

“The owner of the dogs lives in the vicinity. It is alleged that the dogs managed to escape from the secured property by damaging the perimeter fencing.” An inquest docket has been opened. Naidu said that on Sunday, two men who seen the attack ran to a nearby security official and reported the incident.

“The security official contacted the police. When the police arrived, the badly injured woman was lying on the side of the road. “The woman sustained serious injuries to her face and upper body. The dogs were nowhere to be found. “She died prior to receiving medical attention.”