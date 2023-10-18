A second school has cancelled their matric ball in as many weeks due to poor exam results. Last week, parents of learners at St Andrew’s Technical High School in Elsies River were told that the farewell dance was cancelled due to poor marks.

In a letter addressed to the parents, it revealed that only 17 out of 76 learners had passed their June exams, reports Weekend Argus. The school said they would now focus on a study programme instead. Modderdam High School took the same stance, citing poor academic results.

In the letter, St Andrew’s stated: “Only 17 out of 76 learners passed their June examinations, and only 29 out of 76 learners passed the September trial exams. “We prepared a special study room and from the 10th October matriculants will be expected to stay until 5pm to prepare themselves for the upcoming examination. Teachers have begged Grade 12 learners to submit their tasks throughout the year. “Chronic absenteeism and disruptive behaviour was rife in classrooms. Therefore, the principal, management and teachers have decided not to host the ball,“ the school added.

PARENTS’ REP: Vanessa Kerry Mauchline of the Western Cape Education Department says matric balls were extra-curricular activities and considered to be a matter between parents and the school. With regards to Modderdam High, Mauchline adds that there was a formal agreement between learners, parents and the school that the ball would be canned if marks did not improve. However, Vanessa le Roux of Parents for Equal Education SA said: “This cancellation of matric balls is utter nonsense that parents shouldn’t accept.