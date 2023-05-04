SAPS have made yet another precious find in Klawer on Tuesday, after vanging a 43-year-old man trying to smokkel uncut diamonds and rubies in his bag. Members of Operation Restore again hit the jackpot while conducting a roadblock on the N7 in Klawer on Tuesday.

During their operation, the members found more than 1000 rubies and hundreds of diamonds hidden in a luggage bag. Police spokesperson, sergeant Wesley Twigg, explained that the members stopped and searched a Toyota Quantum with its passengers. “One of the occupants’ luggage was searched and the members found 344 unpolished diamonds and 1030 unpolished rubies in his luggage.”

PRECIOUS: Diamonds. Twigg said the suspect was arrested for the illegal possessions of precious stones. “The value of the diamonds is to be determined. “Once charged, he is due to make a court appearance in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court,” said Twigg.

This comes a week after members of the same unit carried out random roadblocks along the entry and exit routes of the Western Cape. Cops executed a roadblock on the N7 in Klawer where they found and arrested two suspects who were found in possession of illicit uncut stones. Police spokesperson Malcom Pojie explained that the members pulled over a Toyota bakkie with two occupants.