A third escapee involved in the Athlone court prison break saga has been busted. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie on Sunday confirmed the arrest and said members from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes (SVC) Track and Tracing team conducted searches in Gugulethu and rearrested a third escapee who was positively identified as Khumzi Ningo.

“Members arrested him on Friday night at approximately 9.15pm. Two of the escapees are still at large,” Pojie said. He says further tracing operations are being conducted in an attempt to find the outstanding escapees, Khaya Supulana and Vuyani Bonkolo. The three accused who were rearrested are expected to make an appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today.

Last Wednesday, five awaiting trial bandiete escaped from the holding cells of the same court. According to a source, the five managed to escape after ambushing a police reservist who was unlocking the gates of the cells to load the truck taking the detainees back to prison after their court appearances. The group of 14 prisoners then overpowered the warrant officer and relieved him of his firearm.

Two officers tried to stop them but the bandiete opened fire on them and five fled. One was caught within minutes while two more were nabbed in Athlone the same night after they were found hiding. The two were caught on camera jumping over fences at the official state housing property and cops managed to trace them to their hiding place.