Alleged scam artist Tim Hodge is expanding his operations to other parts of the country. Hodge allegedly lures people to his Facebook page, where he sells car parts, and then disappears once a payment is made.

His most recent “victim”, Cheryl Orchard from Johannesburg, says she contacted him on January 3, but after paying him R1 000 two days later, he just ignored her. Hodge appeared in the Daily Voice twice last year for allegedly scamming mense out of their geld. Cheryl says: “We spoke on the phone and I ordered parts for my Chevrolet Captiva and my husband’s vehicle.

“He sent photographs because I needed the parts urgently. He said that I will have the parts by the Friday afternoon. “Payment was made to a Bank Zero, which I never heard of, and after he received the money, I asked him for the tracking number of the courier so that I can make sure someone is at home. “Then he just ghosted me.

“He doesn’t answer WhatsApp messages or phone calls, he reads them but doesn’t respond. “I have opened a fraud case with the Linden police station and given complaints and articles to the SAPS. “I am going to approach Carte Blanche and Devi Govender to see if they can get his whereabouts and confront him.”

Another person who has fallen into the trap was Tiisetso Makoatsame from Mafikeng, who said that he ordered a tailgate for his bakkie. “I paid him R850 in May and he said that he scheduled the courier for the Monday morning. “He sent me the invoice and everything seemed legit but after paying the money, it was just stories and then he stopped talking to me.