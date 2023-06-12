Another son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen has survived an attempt on his life, a month after his younger brother was shot. In the shocking shooting near Parow Industria on Friday, the gunmen fired a high calibre rifle at the vehicle of Genino Booysen, who was reportedly travelling with his bodyguard and nine-year-old son, who was hit in the arm.

According to a Daily Voice source, the crime scene along Robert Sobukwe Drive left officers gobsmacked and it was later discovered that the black Range Rover was armour-plated. Another son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss, Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, has survived an attempt on his life, a month after his younger brother was shot. “He was driving with his son and his bodyguard near UWC when they came under attack by three shooters, but it’s not yet known what car they were using,” the source explains. “They just started shooting at his vehicle, especially at the back window, using a high calibre rifle. Genino lost control of the vehicle and the car came to a standstill and that is when he noticed that his son was shot in the arm.

“Because the car is bulletproof, they survived and the son was rushed to hospital. As far as it’s known, Genino is not a gang member, nor is he involved in nightclubs, so the motive is not clear,” the insider adds. VOLATILE: Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen’s son and grandson attacked near Parow Industria Police spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed the shooting, adding that Ravensmead SAPS have registered a triple attempted murder case. “Three persons, a nine-year-old boy and two males aged 46 and 53, were injured during this incident. The injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive for this incident is suspected to be gang related. “Detectives attached to the Anti-Gang Unit have been assigned to probe the matter.” The shooting comes just weeks after Genino’s younger brother Joel survived an attempt on his life in Green Point on May 5.

The nightclub owner and father of two came under attack along Somerset Road after getting out of his vehicle. SURVIVED HIT: Joel Booysen. File photo At the time, Donkie confirmed to the Daily Voice that Joel was shot in the thigh and chest but survived. He warned that he knew who was responsible for the shooting, and claimed jealousy was the motive for the attack.