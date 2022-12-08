Cops have made another arrest in Manenberg amid a raging gang war. Jordaan Street was closed off on Tuesday after the Hard Livings gang opened fire on Metro police officers who interrupted them during a hit on the Fancy Boys gang.

Metro spokesperson Ruth Solomons says officers on patrol responded to shots being fired after 2pm. “They responded and spotted four males – one was armed and opened fire on the officers before dumping the firearm and running away. Officers recovered the firearm. “The suspect was later identified and arrested by SAPS members.The 21-year-old was detained at Manenberg SAPS,” Solomons explains.

CLOSED: Cop at scene Manenberg police station commander Sanele Zama says that nobody was injured in the shooting. Hours later, the Hard Livings killed a hitman of the Dixie Boys and stole his rifle. “The Dixie Boy was shot and killed in Sabie Road after he went out to go and shoot at the HLs. But the HLs were too fast for him and shot him first, and even stole his firearm after they killed him,” Zama adds.