Nearly 2 000 people have been left homeless after yet another devastating fire ripped through Masiphumelele on Monday. According to fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, firefighters stationed at Kommetjie Road responded to the blaze after noticing smoke coming from the Z-Section.

“When crews responded, they found several informal structures alight,” he says. “The fire spread to the wetlands area, and additional resources were requested. As many as 70 firefighters with 15 firefighting appliances battled to extinguish the blaze in the wetland area of Masiphumelele.” SMOKE: Firefighters responded donations The fire was extinguished at about 5.40pm and the cause has not yet been determined.

“No injuries or deaths were reported but two firefighters were injured while performing their duties and taken to hospital,” Carelse adds. He says there were also claims of looting, but police could not confirmed that no looting was reported. Last month, one person died and hundreds more were displaced when a fire swept through the area.

Again, the Gift of the Givers assisted yesterday, and spokesperson Ali Sablay says residents have already started rebuilding. As many as 375 shacks were destroyed, leaving an estimated 1 800 mense without a roof over their heads. REBUILD: Masiphumelele. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) “Family members have already started to clear up the rubble, some trying to see what sheeting they can still use to rebuild their homes,” Sablay adds.

“We have been distributing hot meals, water and blankets since Monday. “We have also distributed toiletry packs for the residents and some baby care packs, nappies baby, formula cereal and we will be feeding them for the next five days.” Sonica Lategan, spokesperson for the City’s disaster risk management, says Sassa has been informed to provide humanitarian relief for those affected.