The bail application in the triple murder case involving the sons of a Pagad G-Force leader has been postponed for the third time. On Wednesday, three accused – Moulana Moegsien Barendse’s sons Ebrahim and Yusuf and Ishmaeel Amardien – briefly appeared in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

They face murder charges after Ricardo de Jager, 46, as well as his employees Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs, were shot by a group of 10 men who were allegedly dressed in police uniforms in March at the Victoria Lodge informal settlement. Ricardo ran a scrapyard from his hok, which has since been closed. Southfield triple murder Moulana Moegsien was arrested for threatening to shoot Ricardo’s teenage son the day before the murders.

The victims were allegedly ordered to lay on their stomachs and were shot more than 50 times, from head to toe. The trio were arrested on September 8 for the triple murder which took place earlier this year. Their lawyer told the court that the accused deny the charges against them and would produce CCTV footage showing they were nowhere near the shooting.

Last week, the State said there was an issue which they discussed in the chambers but didn’t say what it was. But they mentioned that magistrate Gulam Bawa had to recuse himself. The case was officially moved from court 4 to 3 yesterday.