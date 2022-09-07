Residents are bekommerd after another dead body was found in the Hillview area, and believe that the plek has become a dumping ground for a gang. The gruesome discovery of a man’s burnt lyf was made on Monday on the Italy Club Sports field near a gebrekte building.

A community member says this is the third body found in the area in two months. “All the bodies were found burnt, the first body belonged to Ashraf Galant,” says the mens. SITE: Bodies found in Hillview fields. Picture: Leon Knipe “He was reported missing in May and in June; while the nature reserve workers were busy they discovered his shallow grave.

“Those who knew him, recognised him by his clothes he wore the day he went missing. He was from Athlone and he was never seen alive again.” Three weeks ago, another man’s remains were found in the same grave as Ashraf. The resident says the fields have become dumping grounds for corpses.

“We believe there are many more bodies that are out there and we have been asking for the police to go out and search, they must bring sniffer dogs,” she says. “This is quite a concern to us because we never know what will happen next and we suspect that the Flakkas are killing people and dumping them in the fields. This seems like the same group is doing this.” Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg says Muizenberg Saps were at the scene on Monday.