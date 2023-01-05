On only the fourth day of the new year, another body was found dumped on an open field in the Cape on Wednesday. The body of Cheslin ‘Tucker’ Diedericks, 39, was found with stab wounds on a veldjie next to Ural Street in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain.

Sister Shannon says she hopes those responsible for her innocent boeta’s death will face the full might of the law. “My brother was a very humble person, he never said no when someone needed help; even until his last day I heard he went to help someone who called him to bring his bin with,” she explains. “Now his bin is missing and I hear his body was taken to the field in a bin because of the blood splatter and tracks in the road.”

SAD: Shannon Diedericks. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters She says she will miss her brother, who was nicknamed Tucker because he was so funny. “I wish I hugged him when I saw him on New Year’s day, something told me to hug him but I ignored it. All I know is God doesn’t sleep,” Shannon adds. Residents on the scene told the Daily Voice they heard a bin being dragged in the road yesterday morning, but did not find that strange as the field was a popular dumping spot.

Berenice France, 56, says when they went outside they were shocked to see the body. “Everyone knows Tucker, and that’s what shocked us. He always collects scraps and does odd jobs for people. He isn’t a gangster.” STABBED: Cheslin Diedericks. Picture supplied Juanita Jacobs, 47, was also upset that the children had to be greeted with the sight of a dead body.