The family of a Bangladeshi duo who were brutally attacked during a kidnapping have expressed their shock at the involvement of police officers in the snatching. This comes after yet another cop was busted by the Hawks for being behind the vicious attack on January 22, which saw the two men being tortured as the skelms tried to extort R2 million from their families.

The kidnappers allegedly used AK47 machine guns and ripped out the victim’s toenails using pliers, and were also beaten and burnt with hot plastic. The duo were taken from a huiswinkel in Empress Tree Street and the kidnappers also stole a blue Ford Ranger used by one of the victims for deliveries in Delft. A day later cops found the vehicle abandoned in Faure and the victims were rescued from a house in Philippi East.

BEATEN: Bangladeshi duo who were snatched. Suspects Luvuyo Lwabi, Nicodimus Pasapanodya and Andrew Soko were charged with kidnapping and attempted murder at Bellville Magistrate’s Court. Weeks later, the Hawks busted constable Ngangaphila Somagaca. on Thursday, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani revealed that cops arrested a second officer on Wednesday. “A police constable, 35, attached to the Nyanga Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on February 17 for charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” Hani confirmed.