A taxi owner from Joe Slovo has been shot and killed in a suspected hit while sitting in his vehicle at a filling station in Milnerton. This the second brazen murder in the area in just two weeks.

Earlier this month, Palestinian businessman Shafiq Naser was shot by armed men travelling on a motorbike while he sat inside his Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV along Bosmansdam Road. He was the owner of Naser Construction and Naser Property in Century City. TAKEN OUT: Shafiq Naser. File photo The taxi owner, who is yet to be identified, was sitting inside a Mitsubishi Colt bakkie when gunmen opened fire and fled the scene at the Caltex garage along Bosmansdam Road on Thursday evening, reports the Weekend Argus.

The 32-year-old man had been shot in the head. His devastated family arrived at the scene and broke down in tears. They did not want to speak with the media. Speaking with reporters at the scene, Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said he could not divulge any details about the shooting. ALERTED: Mayco member for Safety, JP Smith, on scene. Picture: Leon Knipe “It would not be appropriate for the City to share any of the information pertaining to the incident,” he said.

“We can only say that we received an alert about the situation. I was with traffic and the highway patrol vehicle was first on scene and then alerted SAPS. “We had pursued the suspect.” Police spokeseperson Wesley Twigg confirmed: “Milnerton police registered a murder case for investigation following a shooting incident Thursday, October 26, at 7.50pm in Bosmansdam Road, Milnerton, where a 32-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded.

SHOT IN BAKKIE: A 32-year-old man hit in head at Caltex garage. Picture: Leon Knipe “According to reports, police members attended to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene, they found the victim in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. “The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.