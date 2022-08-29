A third body has been found in just over a month after two knifed men were dumped under a bridge in Parow. The body of an unknown man was found with a stab wound on Cloete Street on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms the incident and says no arrests have been made while cops are also trying to establish the identity of the man. “Parow police attended a complaint on Friday. Upon arrival at the scene at around 7pm, they discovered the body of an unknown man who sustained a stab wound. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“The motive for the attack is unknown. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” The previous incident saw two men found wrapped up in blankets and stabbed to death. A source close to the investigation said at the time: “We suspect that they were dumped about an hour before they were found.

“I don’t think they were dumped overnight, it is really baffling because that is really a busy street, that is a busy road with the taxis driving up and down. The two men, aged 25 and 30, have been identified by their relatives. Swartbooi said the members of the anti-gang unit are still investigating the double murder with no arrests.